Coronavirus has impacted many things in our day to day life, school being one of them. At New Summit Charter Academy, desk spacing, sanitation, e-learning, and masks for older students are just some of the changes being made to keep students and staff safe.

We chat with Kim McClelland, Principal, about their enrollment process and why New Summit could be a good fit for students looking for options.

To learn more, visit: NewSummitCharter.org