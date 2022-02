Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

In this hot market, buyers often waive the inspection to gain the upper hand over their competition. Waving the right to a home inspection is not a good idea, according to Mark Jones and Jake Cooke with Top Choice Inspectors. Nova sits down with both of them to discuss how skipping the home inspection can cost you in the future.

For more information, head online to topchoiceinspectors.com.