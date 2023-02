Kim Davis, owner of Kim Clay Artistry, appeared on Loving Living Local to reveal the Top 5 Makeup Trends of the moment! She says “a pop of color” is the hottest trend!

Kim Davis is a professional makeup artist of over 18 years and licensed esthetician. She specializes in studio & outdoor photography, education, live production/video, global beauty and most importantly making every person feel as amazing as they look!

For more information or to book a session www.coloradospringsmakeup.com