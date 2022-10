(SPONSORED) — If you love Korean and Japanese food, a cool ambiance, and a one-of-a-kind menu, Tokki in Colorado Springs is your place! Krista Witiak visited the restaurant bar to learn what’s coming to Tokki’s menu this fall.

Don’t miss the events at Tokki either! They have karaoke every Tuesday and Sunday from 6-10 p.m. and catch live music throughout the week.

For more information about Tokki or to look at what’s, check out their Facebook.