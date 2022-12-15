(SPONSORED) — Ting Internet is a fiber internet service provider bringing ultra-fast internet to communities across the U.S. and is soon coming to Colorado Springs. They are hoping to fill up the Care and Share food bank.

Ting said with one in nine people facing food insecurity, they wanted to give back to the communities they serve or are about to serve.

On Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Wild Goose Meeting House from 9 a.m. to Noon, Ting is offering a free beverage to anyone that brings in canned goods for Care and Share during their food drive.

If you are not a fan of coffee, Ting is also offering tea or hot chocolate.