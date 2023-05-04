Timeless musical, Les Misérables, coming to Colorado

(DENVER) — The acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, is coming to Colorado!

The popular musical will be featured at the Buell Theatre starting May 10 through May 21. Loving Living Local host Nova got a chance to chat with cast member Devin Archer who plays the character, Enjolras.

The score of Les Misérables includes the songs, “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more.

Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les Misérables is one of the world’s most popular musicals.

Tickets are still available for the performance which are available at denvercenter.org.