(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Well in Colorado Springs has reopened with new food vendors! One of which we’ve seen go from a food truck to pop up to a permanent stall at the downtown local food hall. Tossed Fresh & Organic specializes in salads and other healthy foods, such as wraps and soups, with a mission to bring thoughtfully crafted and delicious foods to as many people as possible!

As the anchor concept within The Well, you’ll find Gift Horse Bar & Cafe, an all-day concept offering a full range of coffee & tea selections, bagels, and pouring a full bar from daybreak to sundown and beyond.

For more information about Tossed or what’s on the menu, visit tossedfoodtruck.com. To find out what The Well offers, including Gift Horse Bar & Cafe, head online to wellinthesprings.com.