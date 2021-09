Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

There has never been a better time to get rid of those extra pounds, but doing it on your own can be hard! You don’t have to do it alone, Cratos Health can help!

Medical weight loss is the way to go if you want to keep the weight off!

Right now Cratos has a special offer for our Loving Living Local viewers. Mention Living Local and you can take advantage of their 100 dollar weight loss packages!

For more information, call (719) 487-7777 or go online to CratosHealth.com