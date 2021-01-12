Time to lose the extra pounds and unwanted hair with Cratos Health

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Do not be discouraged if you have failed at reaching your target weight in the past, Cratos Health is here to help make it happen. With a 99% success rate, the weight has nowhere to go but away.

Steve Apodaca, Founder, chats with us this morning about their weight loss program, and why it is so successful. He also discusses the many benefits of laser hair removal, and why now is a good time to get started.

Take advantage of Cratos’ special deal. Buy a gift card, and receive 25% off any treatment or procedure. To learn more, or make an appointment, visit: CratosHealth.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins