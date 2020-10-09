Time to get creative and stylish at Villa Salon Living Local by: Claudia Garofalo Posted: Oct 9, 2020 / 11:50 AM MDT / Updated: Oct 9, 2020 / 11:51 AM MDT Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. The talented team at Villa Salon is ready to take your style to a whole new level. This morning, Mia visits the salon to check out everything they offer. To learn more, visit: http://www.villasalon.net