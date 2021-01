Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Don’t be afraid to explore your creative side, says Life and Motivation Coach Eric Cabrera. Similar to when we were kids, we weren’t afraid to explore, and we learned new things that way.

By letting your creativity and imagination come out, you open the doors for growth and new opportunities. Be sure to follow Eric on Instagram at: @The_Eric_Cabrera