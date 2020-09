Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Today is National Coffee Dunkin’ Day, and you can celebrate by receiving a free coffee with any purchase at Dunkin’ locations.

This morning, we chat with George Hart, Dunkin’ Franchise Leader, on how they are celebrating this special day, and their upcoming Fall menu.

To learn more, visit: DunkinDonuts.com