Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s a new year, and that means new opportunity to set new resolutions and goals. But actually keeping those resolutions is easier said than done.

Eric Cabrera, Entrepreneur, Investor and Author, joins us this morning with his advice on keeping a positive mindset.

For more information, visit: Blitz45Colorado.com