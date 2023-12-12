(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In this week’s Help from the Homefront, we learn about the 501c3 Veteran Tickets Foundation and their Tickets for Troops Program with Steven Weintraub, Chief Strategy Officer at Vet Tix.

Give something to those who gave; that’s the mission behind Vet Tix. The nonprofit provides tickets to events that reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories, and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life.

To learn more about the Veteran Tickets Foundation or Vet Tix, visit vettix.org.