This weeks Friday Feelz brought to you by the Charlie Milo Band

We’re getting the Friday Feelz inside the Loving Living Local Studio! We love our local artist, so we feature them on the show every single week.

Today’s Colorado-based group, is the Charlie Milo Band! Their sound is unique and sits somewhere between a rock….jazz…. or alternative style.

According to Charlie, the groups founder, he says, “Nothing is off the table for us when it comes to different genres or grooves. We do rock stuff, funk stuff, a couple jazz tunes, some bluegrass barnburners, EDM, and lots of improv in between. We just like keep it high energy.”

Well we LOVED your sound Charlie, and we think you will too!

For more information, look them up online at CharlieMilo.BandCamp.com