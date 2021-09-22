Lobster is getting the celebrity treatment at Colorado’s Rib & Chop House!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Lobster makes everything ‘butter’, so of course, there is a food holiday dedicated to it, and this weekend head on over to Colorado’s Rib and Chop House for the perfect place to celebrate National Lobster Day!

Lobster Palooza at Rib and Chop House is going on from September 24th through the 26th.

Featured dishes include:

– Lobster Bisque

– Lobster Cargot

– 2lbs. Lobsters

Click the link to make a reservation to dine, so you’re definitely getting those seafood delights: https://resy.com/cities/cos/colorados-rib-and-chophouse-colorado-springs.

To see the full menu, head to their website.