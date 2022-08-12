Multi-PLATINUM entertainer, Dierks Bentley, chatted with Keni Mac on Loving Living Local ahead of his labor day weekend festivities in Colorado.



Bentley and the world’s leading live entertainment company, Live Nation, are continuing to partner for Seven Peaks Music Festival taking place Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2 – Sept. 4). This year, the event will be held in a new location, the picturesque Villa Grove, CO in the San Luis Valley.



Get your passes before it’s too late! Head over to Seven Peaks Festival’s website for passes and to learn more about this wild 3 day campout.