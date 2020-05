Eggroll soup, Jekyll and Hyde panini, a London Fog tea latte, are just some of the items on the menu at Java Punk Coffee. While the pandemic continues to limit in-person dining, Java Punk Coffee continues to offer their selection via take-out.

Co-Owner Stephanie Hinton chats with us this morning about the changes they’ve had to make to remain open for take-out while keeping everyone safe.

To learn more, visit: http://www.javapunk.coffee