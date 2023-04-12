(SPONSORED) — If you’re in the market for a car, Discount Motors has those hard-to-find cars, trucks, and SUVs at great prices! Plus, this month, you could receive a free electric bike for some extra springtime fun by purchasing a vehicle (minimums or restrictions may apply) from the dealership in Pueblo. Krista Witiak speaks with Owner Dominic Mannino about their April special and checks out one of those e-bikes you could receive for free.

For more information about Discount Motors or their inventory, visit discountmotorsonline.com.