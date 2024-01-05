(PALMER LAKE, Colo.) — Get ready for a weekend of icy shenanigans at the 3rd Annual Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic! On January 6, cross-town rivals Lewis-Palmer, Pine Creek, Palmer, and Chaparral High Schools will face off under the lights on the frozen Palmer Lake. Players from Lewis Palmer’s hockey team joined FOX21’s lifestyle hosts to answer the question we’re all dying to know: will they win the all-new custom trophy?

Expect bigger and better things this year at the best winter event on the Front Range. They welcomed around 1,400 people last year; more are expected to attend this year. In addition to the fire pits and food trucks, organizers have included fireworks in this small-town family-friendly event.

Lewis-Palmer Ice Hockey Youth Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on January 6 for 3rd through 8th grade hockey players! Join the Lewis-Palmer Hockey Team and coaches for skills, games, and hockey fun on the frozen lake.

Don’t miss your chance to see the inaugural Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic Adult Tournament on January 7, with the faceoff starting at 4 p.m.

Visit palmerlakeoutdoorclassic.com for all the event details, and get ready to cheer on the players!