Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Halloween is closer and closer and if you’re ready to get your spook on, then the Scorched Earth Haunted Farm should be on your list.

Located near Peyton, this thrilling experience is one you do not want to miss. This morning, we visit with the team behind it all to get the scoop.

To learn more, visit: ScorchedEarthHunt.com