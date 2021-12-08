There’s a first time for everything… Like botox on TV or your BIG botox discount

NATIONAL (The Hill) - Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel.

In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's lawyers said the select committee does not have the authority to issue the subpoenas directed at him or obtain his phone records from a third party and that President Biden's refusal to assert executive privilege opens constitutional questions that should be decided through legal action.