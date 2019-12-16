1  of  96
There are plenty of ways to exercise on a snow day!

There are plenty of ways to exercise on a snow day! Playful fitness joined Living Local to show some easy ways to get your heart rate up. Find more information about Hally and playful fitness on social media @playfulfitness or online at playfulfitness.org.

