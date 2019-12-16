There are plenty of ways to exercise on a snow day!

The Classic Broadmoor Holiday Show is an annual tradition at the Hotel, featuring a dinner by Broadmoor Chefs and entertainment. This show is very family-friendly and will include seasonal songs with this year's headliner, Ms. Debbie Boone!

Sarah Ferguson, Social Media Coordinator, is here this morning with all the details. Tickets are still available. To learn more, you may visit: http://www.Broadmoor.com