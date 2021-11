Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Loving Living Local is continuing our series with Colorado First Time Home Buyer of hearing the stories and experiences of people who just bought their first home. Randy Bell, a Colorado First Time Home Buyer realtor, is in the studio to chat with today’s first-time homebuyer Stacy Bolyard.

You can go to Colorado First Time Home Buyer’s website for more information.