COLORADO SPRINGS — This summer, Theatreworks again brings accessible theatre to the vibrant communities of the Pikes Peak region through their Free-For-All program.

Piloted in summer 2019, Free-For-All’s mission is to create opportunities for the dynamic and diverse communities of Pikes Peak to gather and celebrate through live theatre. After a spring of successful school residencies and performances, Theatreworks will tour a free 75-minute adaptation of “The Tempest” to libraries, community centers, and parks in El Paso, Teller, Fremont and Elbert Counties through July 3.

Then, after the run of “The Tempest,” Theatreworks will perform Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” from July 7 – July 31 on the Ent Center lawn. Like most great Shakespearean comedies, Twelfth Night features mistaken identities, love triangles, separated twins, and a hearty does of gender-swapped hijinks.

Rachel Fey and Colton Pratt, a married couple who will both be performing in “The Tempest” and “Twelfth Night” stopped by Loving Living Local to talk about the shows, and what easily accessible theater can provide for the community.