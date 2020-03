THEATREdART is happy to present their latest production “Puerto Rican Nocturne”. Opening March 13th, this production is going to be in English with Spanish supertitles projected above.

AB Lugo, Director, and Jiri Rivera, Actor, join us in studio this morning to tell us all about “Puerto Rican Nocturne”, and why it is a must-see.

The production will be playing at the All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church located at 730 N. Tejon St.

For more information, visit: http://theatredart.org