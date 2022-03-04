The Wine Festival of Colorado Springs returns to celebrate 30 years. It was last held 2019, so this is indeed a celebration. The Festival was created to support the arts in Colorado Springs and the Wine Festival proceeds benefit The Colorado Springs Conservatory.
