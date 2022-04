A new food hall and community space in downtown Colorado Springs, The Well, offers a carefully curated mix of food offerings in the form of 4 separate and unique kitchens, a central bar, a coffee shop, plus indoor and outdoor dining, and community spaces in the center of the city! Krista Witiak gave us a closer look into this cool new watering hole.

The food vendors to try at The Well include Red Star Deli, Dun Sun, Noble Burger, and Kumbala. For more information, head to wellinthesprings.com.