Habitat for Humanity of Teller County is having their 13th Annual Vino & Notes Festival!

There will be wine, music, dancing food venders and local beer companies. Every dollar you spend will help build attainable homes for the workforce of Woodland Park and Teller County.

For more information, go to VinoandNotes.com or TellerHabitat.org