The Vanguard School is a school of choice serving students in grades K-12 and provides excellence in education. Krista Witiak takes us to the charter school to learn what makes their school an excellent option for your child’s education!

We are calling all Courser fans! Student participation in a wide range of athletic and extracurricular activities is extremely important to The Vanguard School.

For more information, go online to thevanguardschool.com.