(SPONSORED) — Rangewood Orthodontics, are proud to offer the highest quality orthodontic care to families throughout Southern Colorado. Loving Living Local host Nova is a recent patient and has shared his journey through the initial consultation, aligner delivery, and follow-up with virtual visits.

Nova caught up with Dr. Jenee Kaplin at the Banning Lewis location receiving his latest checkup and being introduced to dental monitoring for the first time. Rangewood Orthodontics uses the latest technology within the dental world, providing amazing results in a short period of time and giving you convenient virtual visits.



For a free consultation and any questions you may have about Rangewood Orthodontics head to the website or call 719-596-3113