(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won’t want to miss The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute.

The 2023 tour brings their all-new show to the stage, with a performance of The Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” in its entirety, as well as the Beatles’ greatest hits.

The Fab Four performs on Dec. 14, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Pikes Peak Center.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to www.pikespeakcenter.com/events/detail/fabfour1223.