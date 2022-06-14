Tomás Doncker & The True Groove All-Stars present Endangered, a live music, multi-sensory installation performance steeped in 21st Century Psychedelic Soul.Endangered premieres at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center on June 17th, as an intimate site-specific performance in the Floyd D. Tunson: Hearts and Mindsexhibition. On June 18th Endangered moves to Armstrong Hall for a full concert presentation.



ENDANGERED



Friday, June 17, 6pm

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

30 W Dale St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903



Saturday, June 18, 6pm

Kathryn Mohrman Theatre, Armstrong Hall, Colorado College

14 E Cache La Poudre St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Inspired by the Afro-Futuristic and politically charged artworks of Colorado’s own Floyd D. Tunson and powered by lyrics from Pulitzer Prize winning poet Yusef Komunyakaa, Tomás Doncker and The True Groove All-Stars chart a sonic journey to freedom, a modern day revolution of the mind.

ENDANGERED is an immersive multi-media experience which addresses the historical conundrum that Black men in America are endangered.

Inspired by the “beautiful rage” expressed in the paintings of Floyd D. Tunson, (whose work has been informed by racial injustice since the 1970s), Pulitzer Prize winning poet Yusef Komunyakaa teamed up with world renown composer/producer Tomás Doncker, to created a lyrical/musical response integrating the three artists’ respective disciplines into a unique, powerful and emotional journey.

ENDANGERED is ostensibly a live music performance cum art installation— art inspiring words and music, music and words inspiring art —complete with conceptual video art and projections by award winning filmmaker/videographer William Murray. Thought provoking, emotionally provocative, occasionally uncomfortable, and ultimately revelatory in its scope, ENDANGERED is a socio-politically charged audio-visual soundtrack of 21st Century dissent, discomfort and reclamation.