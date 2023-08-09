(SPONSORED) — It’s all about creating your dream home, one tile at a time, and tile experts at The Tile Shop are here to help, from first concepts to finishing touches. The new Colorado Springs storefront is a thing of beauty, offering an exceptional design experience with over 6,000 tile and stone products.

Loving Living Local host Krista Witiak takes us inside the one-stop shop, outfitted with full-room tiled displays to help inspire customers and bring design ideas to life.

For more information about The Tile Shop and the new Southern Colorado location, visit tileshop.com.