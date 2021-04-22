The theme for this year’s Earth Day is “Restore Our Earth”

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today marks the 51st celebration of Earth Day with this year’s theme — “Restore Our Earth.” It’s the perfect theme to learn more about Mother Earth and the Great American Clean Up that’s happening Saturday!

To register for the 2021 Great American Cleanup and Pikes Peak Partners, head to gacppp.com; once there, go to the “event sites” page, choose a site, and click on the email address to contact the site coordinator. Include your contact information and the number of participants.