The taste of Jamaica is in the studio with Spice Island Grill

You will get authentic Jamaican cuisine when you have Spice Island Grill. This morning, Owner Claudette Hutchinson is here to tell us all about her two locations in Colorado Springs.
To learn more, visit: SpiceIslandGrill.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
You will get authentic Jamaican cuisine when you have Spice Island Grill. This morning, Owner Claudette Hutchinson is here to tell us all about her two locations in Colorado Springs.
To learn more, visit: SpiceIslandGrill.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.