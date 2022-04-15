Professional musician, singer/songwriter, producer and musical director, Jonah Wisneski, stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to send us into the weekend with some Friday Feelz.



Wisneski is currently working on a new album with his group, Other Worlds, and another album with the group, King Cardinal.



Keep up with Jonah Wisneski and his upcoming performances on social media and on his website.

