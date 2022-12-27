(SPONSORED) — The Subaru Share the Love Event at Heuberger Motors’ teamed with the Hometown Charity Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS)

Share the Love is a national charity event hosted annually by Subaru and its retailers. Variable donations are made for each new car sold between Nov 17 to Jan 3 according to customer preference. Alex Gauthier, Director of Marketing, and Angie Davis, Executive Director of Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, joined Loving Living Local host Nova in an exclusive announcement.

Simply purchasing a new Subaru or getting an oil change at this time helps the charities but anyone can donate pet supplies at Heuberger Motors and they’ll deliver it to TCRAS in Divide

TCRAS is a small shelter with limited funding and without community support, this no-kill shelter would not be able to operate.

Heuberger Motors is donating $250 per car sold IN ADDITION to the funds Subaru is donating to our hometown charity. They are expecting to raise around $75,000 this year. Subaru employees are donating their time to walk shelter dogs and also donating pet supplies as well as hosting adoption events at the dealership.

You can donate any amount to TCRAS and show your receipt at the dealership in person and they’ll give you a Chewbaru dog toy for your own dog.

For more information, you can visit the Heuberger Motors’ website