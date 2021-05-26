A Vietnamese Asian-Fusion cafe called “Buns and Bubbles” is officially open and ready to serve in Colorado Springs. The restaurant is bringing fresh, homemade (daily) Asian food with a twist to Southern Colorado. Your taste buds will go wild with their menu, including Vietnamese sandwiches called bhan-mi and bubble tea!
Give them a try and check them out here!
The Springs new “Buns and Bubbles” Vietnamese Asian-Fusion Cafe will rock your taste buds
