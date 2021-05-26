The Springs new “Buns and Bubbles” Vietnamese Asian-Fusion Cafe will rock your taste buds

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

A Vietnamese Asian-Fusion cafe called “Buns and Bubbles” is officially open and ready to serve in Colorado Springs. The restaurant is bringing fresh, homemade (daily) Asian food with a twist to Southern Colorado. Your taste buds will go wild with their menu, including Vietnamese sandwiches called bhan-mi and bubble tea!

Give them a try and check them out here!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac