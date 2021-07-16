The Springs Home & Patio Show is underway at the Colorado Springs Event Center

Nationwide Expos puts businesses face-to-face with shoppers in Colorado Springs, and Friday, they’re kicking off the Springs Home & Patio Show at The Colorado Springs Event Center!
The Colorado Springs Home Show features a wide variety of local and national vendors in; home, outdoor living, decor, DIY, and more!
Event Details:
The Springs Home show is happening July 16th – 18th, 2021, at the Colorado Springs Event Center!
- Meet with local and national vendors that can help you tackle any size project!
- Live demonstrations
- Get free product samples
- Fun and entertainment for everyone in the family!
For more information about The Springs Home Show, you can visit thespringshomeshow.com. If you’re looking for information regarding Nationwide Expos, click here.