The Springs Home & Patio Show is underway at the Colorado Springs Event Center

Nationwide Expos puts businesses face-to-face with shoppers in Colorado Springs, and Friday, they’re kicking off the Springs Home & Patio Show at The Colorado Springs Event Center!

The Colorado Springs Home Show features a wide variety of local and national vendors in; home, outdoor living, decor, DIY, and more!

Event Details:

The Springs Home show is happening July 16th – 18th, 2021, at the Colorado Springs Event Center!

Meet with local and national vendors that can help you tackle any size project!

Live demonstrations

Get free product samples

Fun and entertainment for everyone in the family!

For more information about The Springs Home Show, you can visit thespringshomeshow.com. If you’re looking for information regarding Nationwide Expos, click here.