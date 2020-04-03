The Space Foundation just launched a virtual learning program ‘Auxilia.’ This program provides online content for teachers, parents, and students. For more information, go online to discoverspace.org.
by: Mia AtkinsPosted: / Updated:
The Space Foundation just launched a virtual learning program ‘Auxilia.’ This program provides online content for teachers, parents, and students. For more information, go online to discoverspace.org.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.