(SPONSORED) — On Earth Day weekend, April 22 & 23, the Southern Colorado Rock & Mineral Show will be held at Pathfinder Regional Park & Event Center in beautiful Florence. It will be the largest International Show between Tucson & Denver and is the first year for the annual show.

Founder and Executive Director Amy Bourlon joined Loving Living Local host Nova together with Ron LaPerle of “Rocky’s Rocks” sharing the beautiful rocks that will be on display at the event. As well as the rocks being shown, Chad McCarty talked about recently finding dinosaur bones in Fremont County!

$5 Entry – good for both days – kids 12 & under are free and EVERY ticket has a wonderful offer from Two Sisters Restaurant. For more information and all the event details head to socorockandmineralshow.com

The event is a family fun filled weekend and really gives you an insight into discovering rocks & minerals, which date back to major prehistoric fossils. The event runs 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. with outdoor activities until 9 p.m. The event hosts over 40 indoor vendors, dozens of outdoor vendors and LIVE music.





