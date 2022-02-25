Kristi Logan with Sleepy Turtle Coffee Co. is bringing organic and fair trade coffee from co-op farms all over the world, while roasted locally and ethically packaged in all compostable bags. Not only is it delicious but a portion of their proceeds go to fight human trafficking all over the world. Kirsti’s goal is to make the biggest impact on the world while leaving the smallest economical footprint… and leaving a cup of joe in your hands!

The Sleepy Turtle Coffee Co. has grand openings for businesses all over the state, yoga studios, farms, garden centers and boutiques. Their bags and teas can be found at Eclectic Littleton and OCCC, Village Trading Co in Lafayette, Queens Tea Pothecary, Sparkle, and Lace boutique.



Check out The Sleepy Turtle Coffee Co. by clicking HERE and follow them on social media!