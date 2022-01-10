The sky’s the limit for the 14th Annual High School Student Ceiling Tiles Competition!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Academy Art and Frame Company is a locally owned business in Colorado Springs serving the art community and hosting an exhibition for high school students! It’s a one-of-a-kind competition with talent going through the roof; it’s the 14th Annual High School Student Ceiling Tiles Competition.

High school students from different schools create 4-foot by 4-foot tiles, with the only limitations being that it has to be the entire 4’x4′ size and that it hangs from the ceiling.

This is a judged exhibit, and the students will be judged not only by their peers but also by the general public. Come into the store located at 7560 N Academy Boulevard during regular business hours to vote on your favorite tile, or vote online on the H.S. Ceiling Tiles Facebook page.

For more information about Academy Art and Frame Company, head to their website, academyframesco.com.