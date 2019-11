Girl Scouts of Colorado is working to get the word out about their upcoming “Secrets to Success” event in Colorado Springs. This event is on Saturday, November 9th, and will give more than 75 girls in grades 6-12th the unique opportunity to connect with professional women from the area in a speed-networking format, panel discussion, and networking lunch.

If you would like more information, check out: GirlScoutsofColorado.org