(SPONSORED) — The season of Wings is upon us!

Join the Colorado Springs Rotary Club on Friday, Sept. 1, for the 16th annual Rotary Club of Colorado Springs Grand Reveal of the beautiful butterflies and dragonflies. It will be held at the Pioneers Museum from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Petite butterflies can be viewed at the copper building next door and the event is free! Director of Public Relations of the Rotary Club Krys Fakir joined Loving Living Local host Nova sharing the amazing event and inviting people to join.

Local Artists are Commissioned to Design Beautiful Butterfly & Dragonfly Garden Art as seen throughout Colorado Springs. The Artwork is then Auctioned off in September at the annual Flight Gala to raise money for Rotary Community Service Projects! Tickets for the Gala are available at: https://e.givesmart.com/events/xYt/

For all the information about the flight head to the website csflight.org