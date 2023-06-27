(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — Rich in history, religion, culture, and bio-diversity, the San Luis Valley preserves a special place in our nation’s history! The Sangre De Cristo National Heritage Area (SdCNHA) is a local non-profit organization and resource providing a wide range of activities, history, and scenery fit for anyone wanting to visit. FOX21 and Loving Living Local’s Krista Witiak learns what SdCNHA is and what they can offer southern Colorado.

Sangre de Cristo National Heritage Area encompasses 3,000 square miles in southern Colorado, including all of Conejos, Costilla, and Alamosa Counties.

Learn more about the non-profit or how to learn the story of your heritage at sangreheritage.org.