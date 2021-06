Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Sangre De Cristo Arts Center is keeping it fresh and exciting this Summer!

The latest exhibit is called The Ripple Effect and it’s all about water! It covers important details like, where water comes from, different forms it can take, and how water impacts our daily lives.

You don’t want to miss this brand new exhibit! It’s part of a campus wide focus on water.

For more information, go to sdc-arts.org