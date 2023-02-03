(SPONSORED) — Pursuing “Service Above Self” since 1916, the Rotary Club of Colorado Springs is back with its events for 2023. Krista Witiak sits down with Rotary Club President-Elect Samantha Chapman and Dir. of Community Service Cody Burket to learn the details!

BLEATING HEART NIGHT: ROTARY CLUB OF COLORADO SPRINGS

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 5:00 PM 9:00 PM

Where: Goat Patch Brewing Company

Why: Every pint you purchase between 5 – 9 will result in a $1 donation to the featured non-profit

To learn more, visit CSFlight.org.