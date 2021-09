Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to fight Alzheimer’s and raises awareness and funds for care, support, and research.

This year was different from years prior, but the Retreat at Sunny Vista is making the most out of it! They decided to have their walk right in the parking lot. Krista Witiak went out to the event to learn more about what the Retreat is doing for their residents so that everyone can attend the walk this year safely!